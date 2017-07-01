Seattle Met: Orcas Island: What to Do and Where to Eat

Get away to Orcas Island. (Photo: Jason Gunther, via Seattle Met)

The biggest San Juan island has an artsy heart, a mountain that dominates half its clam-shaped mass, and views that can’t be beat. Swim in a millionaire’s basement pool and shuck your own clams.

Where to Eat

Buck Bay Shellfish Farm

From Sea: Three generations have farmed the tidal flats of Buck Bay, where they harvest Manila and littleneck clams and Pacific oysters before purging the shellfish of sand for three days. Guests can immediately consume the slippery suckers or fresh crab at outdoor picnic tables, but know that the “U-Pluck Chickens” sign is just a joke. buckbayshellfishfarm.com

Doe Bay Cafe

From Land: The hippie ethos of remote Doe Bay Resort—naked hot tubs, 24-hour yoga studio—belies the culinary finesse of the cafe: food like plump gnocchi served with foraged ramp green cream or a Pacific Northwest version of pho made with oysters. Views are of the rocky inlet that separates the hotel’s cabins from its campsites. doebay.com/cafe-garden/doe-bay-cafe/

