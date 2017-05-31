KING
For the city that loves coffee, Seattle loves #covfefe even more

Madelaine VanDerHeyden and Bryce Newberry , KING 1:42 PM. PDT May 31, 2017

Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet saying, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."

The tweet, sent at 12:06 a.m., created a buzz online as people tried to figure out what Trump was saying. It was later deleted.

But the social media world continued to share thoughts through the night, and people in Seattle (go figure) quickly found a way to relate it to coffee.

We totally agree.

So, who's going to be first to get Covfefe1 … or Covfefe2 on their license plate?

Of course. The answer is ALWAYS coffee.

The emotions are wide-ranging,. Confused, too?

Even the cat memes got crazy online.

And of course, covfefe wouldn't be the same without Hillary Clinton. Who else wants to share a coffee with Hillary?

The overnight tweet made for quite the morning for Starbucks workers, as several tweets say customers were looking for covfefe.

But, what did President Trump really mean? Let the guessing games continue.

