For the city that loves coffee, Seattle loves #covfefe even more

Photo: KING 5

For those viewing in the app, click here

Early Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump sent out a tweet saying, "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."



The tweet, sent at 12:06 a.m., created a buzz online as people tried to figure out what Trump was saying. It was later deleted.

But the social media world continued to share thoughts through the night, and people in Seattle (go figure) quickly found a way to relate it to coffee.

Seattle has the world's best #covfefe — gorft (@shota_sommelier) May 31, 2017

We totally agree.

So, who's going to be first to get Covfefe1 … or Covfefe2 on their license plate?

"We asked 100 people what they like to drink in the morning."



"You said...#covfefe" pic.twitter.com/DJiJ9kkxBi — Rick (@wsucougar08) May 31, 2017

Of course. The answer is ALWAYS coffee.

This #covfefe nonsense is making my laugh/cry. — Natalie Bowman (@missbeaux) May 31, 2017

The emotions are wide-ranging,. Confused, too?

Even the cat memes got crazy online.

And of course, covfefe wouldn't be the same without Hillary Clinton. Who else wants to share a coffee with Hillary?

@Starbucks my local baristas are great but didn't know how to make the skinny Covfefe Frappuccino I ordered, help! — Chris Scheuch (@thechuckscheuch) May 31, 2017

The overnight tweet made for quite the morning for Starbucks workers, as several tweets say customers were looking for covfefe.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

But, what did President Trump really mean? Let the guessing games continue.

© 2017 KING-TV