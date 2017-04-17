Seattle celebrates National Haiku Poetry Day

April 17 is National Haiku Poetry Day, and Seattle got into the spirit.
For those of you who need a refresher, haikus are three lines long and total 17 syllables. The first and third lines are five syllables long, and the second line is seven syllables.
The non-rhyming poetry form originated in Japan in the 1600s.
Here’s some of our favorite haikus from Pacific Northwest organizations:
Together we're fierce— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 17, 2017
And they know we've got their back
There’s no one LOUDER#NationalHaikuPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/y8BviJfFaG
Distracted driving— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) April 17, 2017
Bad on so many levels
Please don't do it. Thanks#ItCanWait #nationalhaikupoetryday
Join us for the grand opening of #WashedAshore Art to Save the Sea this Saturday! https://t.co/36uaHS8maC#NationalHaikuPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/8zcQIpeE3M— Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) April 17, 2017
#EarthDay is near us— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) April 17, 2017
Get a jump on stopping trash
Secure your load please #NationalHaikuPoetryDayhttps://t.co/mJmuCdfZ72 pic.twitter.com/NQfivr4nUH
Ichiro is back— 1077 The End (@1077TheEnd) April 18, 2017
in Seattle, like old times.
Lets just trade for him!
-Manley #NationalHaikuPoetryDay@Mariners
What? It's #NationalHaikuPoetryDay?— Puyallup Library (@PuyallupLibrary) April 17, 2017
Dreams put on paper
Made from the lives of things past
I lost my bookmark#libraryhaiku
Northwest sun shines bright.— The Urban Gardener (@SerenityGarden) April 17, 2017
Blooming flowers scent the air.
But where are the bees?#NationalHaikuPoetryDay
An otter at the— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 17, 2017
Seattle Aquarium
sure loves to eat clams!#nationalhaikupoetryday pic.twitter.com/VPsD0HyFYv
