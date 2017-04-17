KING
Close

Seattle celebrates National Haiku Poetry Day

Allison Sundell , KING 6:18 PM. PDT April 17, 2017

April 17 is National Haiku Poetry Day, and Seattle got into the spirit.

For those of you who need a refresher, haikus are three lines long and total 17 syllables. The first and third lines are five syllables long, and the second line is seven syllables.

The non-rhyming poetry form originated in Japan in the 1600s.

Here’s some of our favorite haikus from Pacific Northwest organizations:

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories