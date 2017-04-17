Seattle celebrates National Haiku Poetry Day

Photo: Thinkstock.

April 17 is National Haiku Poetry Day, and Seattle got into the spirit.

For those of you who need a refresher, haikus are three lines long and total 17 syllables. The first and third lines are five syllables long, and the second line is seven syllables.

The non-rhyming poetry form originated in Japan in the 1600s.

Here’s some of our favorite haikus from Pacific Northwest organizations:

Together we're fierce

And they know we've got their back

There’s no one LOUDER#NationalHaikuPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/y8BviJfFaG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 17, 2017

Distracted driving

Bad on so many levels

Please don't do it. Thanks#ItCanWait #nationalhaikupoetryday — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) April 17, 2017

Join us for the grand opening of #WashedAshore Art to Save the Sea this Saturday! https://t.co/36uaHS8maC#NationalHaikuPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/8zcQIpeE3M — Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) April 17, 2017

Ichiro is back

in Seattle, like old times.

Lets just trade for him!



-Manley #NationalHaikuPoetryDay@Mariners — 1077 The End (@1077TheEnd) April 18, 2017

What? It's #NationalHaikuPoetryDay?

Dreams put on paper

Made from the lives of things past

I lost my bookmark#libraryhaiku — Puyallup Library (@PuyallupLibrary) April 17, 2017

Northwest sun shines bright.

Blooming flowers scent the air.

But where are the bees?#NationalHaikuPoetryDay — The Urban Gardener (@SerenityGarden) April 17, 2017

An otter at the

Seattle Aquarium

sure loves to eat clams!#nationalhaikupoetryday pic.twitter.com/VPsD0HyFYv — Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) April 17, 2017

