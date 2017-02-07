KING
President Obama kite surfs with Richard Branson... enough said

Video of Obama kite surfing with Richard Branson.

Catherine Park, WXIA 10:01 AM. PST February 07, 2017

As we all know, the Obamas are taking a well-deserved vacation on some private islands in the Caribbean with their billionaire friend, Richard Branson.

A video has emerged that shows both Branson and Obama kite surfing and pretty much having a lot more fun than all of us here at work.

 

According to Branson's Twitter, he challenged the former president to a kite surf v. foilboard learning contest. 

Branson chronicles the whole competition on his website

It doesn't really matter who wins but I'm sure we can all agree, we wished we could be vacationing on a private island on a luxury yacht in clear blue water being kissed by the sun. 

See some of the pictures from the vacation.

(© 2017 WXIA)


