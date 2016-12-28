Meet the best friends behind the 'Swift & Savory' truck

In this week's installment of 'What's for Lunch?' Swift & Savory stopped by to share some delicious dishes off of their menu. Best friends Julie and Kristen have put together a menu we guarantee you'll enjoy.

1. How did 'Swift & Savory' get its start?

We have worked together and have been best friends for the past 10 years, we finally decided it was time we start our own business & take it to the streets.. literally!

2. What do y'all enjoy most about working your food truck?

Creating food that inspires us. Getting to take our food to new places every day to both new and returning customers.

3. If you have one, what's your favorite item on the menu?

We would have to say our tacos. We are always changing up the flavor profiles and keeping the flavors fresh! They are our Swift and Savory Gateway item :) They get us returning customers.

4. What's something you still hope to accomplish with your truck?

With our ability to be mobile we hope to become a staple in the community & partner with other like-minded small businesses along the way, & create memorable experiences for our customers.

5. Where and when can foodies find your truck?

We keep our schedule current on our website Swiftandsavory.com and on Facebook and Instagram. We are always going somewhere new & love to discover new places.

