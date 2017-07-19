Man paralyzed after jumping in pool
A groom-to-be broke his neck jumping feet first into a shallow pool, according to his fianc�. Now, one month before Chris Stafford and Madison Wusterhausen's wedding, he is paralyzed and family is using social media to bring him hope.
KHOU 1:59 AM. PDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Group builds skate ramp on Duck Island
-
Mother accused of stabbing 4 children smiles in first court appearance
-
Shelton police officers under fire after homeless man's arrest
-
Apartment amenities increasing in Seattle
-
Flights and rental cars booked for eclipse
-
Crowd asks why did deputies kill unarmed man?
-
State pursuing charges against counselors
-
Alaska and Virgin America merger update
-
Capital budget deadline on Thursday
-
Displacement concerns in Chinatown
More Stories
-
Adult and child found dead after fire in Auburn apartmentJul 20, 2017, 12:58 a.m.
-
Sheriff requests FBI investigate deputy's fatal…Jul 19, 2017, 9:49 p.m.
-
A day in the life of Corky HendersonJul 19, 2017, 9:39 p.m.