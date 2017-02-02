Have a fussy baby? New program in King County provides help

(Credit: KING)

Having a baby is an exciting and happy time for most families. Newborns have a reputation for being a little fussy. But what happens if that crying never seems to stop?



A program in King County is one of a few around the country now reaching out to help families in crisis. It’s called the Fussy Baby Network and helps connect parents who are struggling with support and resources.

Erin MacDougall and her husband reached out for help when their daughter was eight weeks old. MacDougall said her daughter, Sadie, cried on a regular basis.

“It was 15 times a day when we would have explosive crying sessions," said MacDougall.

“It's very difficult to describe to someone, if they've never experienced it directly, when you have someone crying at the top of their lungs at you all day long,” MacDougall said. “I don't know how anyone would not feel like you would lose your control.”

The family was exhausted trying to figure out why Sadie cried so much and how they could help her.

“I just kept holding her and loving her and hoping it would be OK, it was very hard,” MacDougall said.

The Fussy Baby Network is a partnership that connects parents in crisis with support. It starts with a visit to the family’s home where they try to figure out how they can help.



“It's really centered on whatever the parent's urgent concern is” Clinician Emily Anderson explained. They help parents look for ways to soothe their crying infants, sometimes offering tips or ideas but much of the focus is on emotional support.



“It's really, really painful to be with a baby who you're trying to help and they're just not responding,” she said. “Our message is: we don't want anyone to worry alone.”

The Fussy Baby Network estimates one-in-five babies is considered fussy. It can cause some parents to resent their children and can make it tough for them to bond.

The network tries to give parents hope that they will eventually get through it and have the chance to connect with their child.

MacDougall said it took about eight months before they felt like things started to get better.

“I feel like it saved me” MacDougall said. “I don't know if I would have made it past the deep anxiety and frustration I was experiencing.”

Today, Sadie shares a strong bond with her older sister and her parents. She still has her moments, but her mom says they feel like “we’re out of the woods”.



Her advice to other parents is to get help before things become too much to handle. “Parents need so much more help than they're getting to thrive as a family and when you have a fussy baby; you need layers upon layers of more help.”



For more information on the Fussy Baby Network call 206-906-9622 or visit this website.

