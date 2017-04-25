Growing Wellness - An Odessa Brown Children's Clinic & Seattle Children's Special
In this special, we introduce you to Seattle's community supported Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC), and it's mission. Watch to learn more about the services OBCC provides, and the impact that it has on local children's lives, health, and wellness.
11:48 AM. PDT April 25, 2017
