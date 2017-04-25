Growing Wellness - An Odessa Brown Children's Clinic & Seattle Children's Special

In this special, we introduce you to Seattle's community supported Odessa Brown Children's Clinic (OBCC), and it's mission. Watch to learn more about the services OBCC provides, and the impact that it has on local children's lives, health, and wellness.

KING 11:48 AM. PDT April 25, 2017

