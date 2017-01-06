KING
School district Twitter account trolls kids wanting a snow day

Cheryl reads Tweets between Cherokee Co. School District and students about closing school early in light of the incoming snow storms.

Catherine Park, WXIA 9:25 AM. PST January 06, 2017

CANTON, Georgia -- The students of the Cherokee Co. School District are patiently waiting for a long awaited call for an early, snow-filled weekend.

Unfortunately, no such luck. 

Cherokee Co. Schools are one of the few districts that are not calling for an early closing, unlike many other school districts. 

Students took to Twitter and questioned their decision.

Whoever is in charge of the Cherokee Co. Schools Twitter account sure had some witty responses to their students' suggestions. 

