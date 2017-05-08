Celebrating moms

Card with word Mom and flowers (Photo: Jupiterimages, Getty Images)

Every year on the second Sunday in May we honor our mothers – a day when we bring them breakfast in bed, flowers, cards, chocolates, and more. It's a day when we can show our appreciation for all they do.

So how was Mother's Day started?

No, it wasn't a greeting card company or flower shop, but a peace activist named Anna Jarvis. The first Mother's Day celebration was held in 1908 when Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at a church in Grafton, W. Va.

Jarvis' efforts to make it a national holiday paid off when President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the celebrations to be held on the second Sunday in May in the United States. Congress, however, refused to recognize the day as a national holiday because (jokingly) they would have to include the mother-in-laws.

Fast forward to today, we can use social media we can show love for our mothers with everyone.

