Canine companions provide reading help

A therapy dog listens to a child read. (Photo: Dan Renzetti / KING-TV, KING)

Reading is an important life skill but it can be a big struggle for some children. A program at a few Seattle libraries has enlisted some unique literary tutors.



It’s called Bow Wows and Books and is sponsored by the volunteer organization Project Canine. Every Sunday during the school year, they set up shop at either the Northgate or Green Lake Library branches.



The program brings certified-therapy dogs to sit and read with children of all ages. “Dogs are so nurturing and they're so forgiving and they don't care if you say a word wrong” founder Judith Anderson-Wright said. “They don't care if you have a hard time figuring out the storyline, they just care.”

Anderson-Wright is a former teacher who came up with the idea for Bow Wows and Books. “I wanted to start a child literacy and education program with the therapy dogs” she said.



The program has been a big success with some children returning every weekend to read with the dogs. “The kids are so open and just enjoy being in a relationship with the dogs and the dogs give that right back.”

The program runs from 3-4 on Sundays during the school year.

For more information, go to the Project Canine website.





