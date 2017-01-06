Be Smart, Be Well: How to fuel your exercise

According to Dr. Emily Cooper, exercise can make you gain weight if you're not fueling your body properly. (Photo: Jupiter Images)

With a new year, many of you might wanting to get a fresh, healthy start with a new exercise routine.

Dr. Emily Cooper from the Diabesity Research Foundation talked about how to properly "fuel" your workouts.

Dr. Cooper said, "We spend lots of time planning workouts, but what you might not realize is that planning your food around workouts is just as important. You don't run a car on empty and your body is no different! If you don't fuel your workouts properly, your fitness won't improve, your muscles break down instead of getting stronger, setting you up for injury, slowed metabolism and even an impaired immune system. Fueling the workout is really as important as the workout itself."

Cooper: "Think about your daily nutrition first. This is the energy needed to keep your body functioning well throughout the day. It is really easy to underestimate your daily fueling needs, especially if you have a stressful or physical job. Eat whole foods including 3 meals and 2-3 snacks from all food groups: carbs, protein and fat. Carbohydrates should make up the bulk of the calories."

And when you add exercise you have to add food. So many people exercise first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. How should we manage that? What are the basics we should all know?

Cooper: "When you exercise, you must add additional fuel to your daily intake. Eat before and after your workout and if you exercise for longer than an hour, make sure you also fuel during your workout with a carbohydrate, electrolyte drink."

"Timing of food around workouts is also important. For example, it's really hard to pre-fuel early morning workouts."

"Of course it's much easier to pre-fuel lunch time or evening workouts."

"You basically should avoid going more than a few hours without eating during the day or exercising on an empty stomach in the morning."

Dr. Cooper also offered some suggestions on post-workout options for those of us on the go.

Peanut butter sandwiches

Chocolate milk

Granola and yogurt

Trail mix and fruit

Yogurt and fruit smoothie

Dr. Emily Cooper is a Seattle-based physician specializing in the underlying causes of obesity, type 2 diabetes and infertility. She is the founder and president of the Diabesity Research Foundation.

