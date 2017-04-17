April the giraffe camera to stop streaming live video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- After weeks of watching April’s every move, the live streaming giraffe camera is about to be taken down.

Officials with the Animal Adventure Park have announced the video will be disabled at some point between Wednesday and Friday of this week, which they say was the plan all along.

“This decision was made to allow us to focus on the park and our opening,” Animal Adventure Park posted Monday on Facebook.

April became a social media sensation as millions of viewers waited to watch her give birth.

That moment arrived Saturday.

April, meanwhile, also suffered a “small twist” on one leg. Animal Adventure Park also addressed the issue on Facebook, saying this type of injury is “not unheard of” in such long-legged animals.

“We appreciate concern, but the bogging down of email servers and other platforms is the exact reason the giraffe cam will need be pulled.”

Better get your last April fix in before the camera disappears.

