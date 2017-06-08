Your weekend guide: June 9-11

Seattle sparkles at night. Credit: Austin Johnson. Want to see your photos featured? Just use #K5Spring on social media!

Even though the weather is taking a turn this weekend, your weekend doesn't have to. Check out some of the events going on in and around Seattle.



Friday, June 9



Graduation season is here. Evening graduations will be held at Bainbridge Island, Stadium, Granite Halls, and Lincoln high schools.



Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Seattle takes on Toronto Friday night at Safeco Field. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Games continue through the weekend.



Saturday, June 10



Protests: Two protests are scheduled for Seattle on Saturday morning—one at Occidental Park and the other at City Hall. Be aware of traffic delays.



Capitol Hill Pride March and Rally: The annual Pride festival is in Seattle this weekend. A march from Seattle Central College Plaza will go to East Harrison Street using Broadway East starting at 10 a.m. Around 5,000 people are expected.



Free Washington State Park admission: To celebrate National Get Outdoors Day, admission to Washington State Parks will be free. Pack a rain jacket just in case!



Shilshole Boatfest: National Marina Day calls for free boat rides, music, food trucks, kids activities and more. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shilshole Bay Marina.

Georgetown Carnival: The Georgetown Carnival takes over from noon to 10 p.m. Music, art and more are expected to bring a fun day.



Graduations are scheduled throughout the day at Western Washington University, Seattle Pacific University, and University of Washington, in addition to Shelton, Franklin Pierce, Monroe and Olympic high schools.



Sunday, June 11



Shore Run: This annual event begins at 8:15 a.m. along the western shore of Lake Washington. It benefits the Fred Hutchinson Research Center and around 1,900 people are expected.



Seattle Pride March: The march is scheduled for noon starting at Cal Anderson Park and heading to Seattle Center. Around 7,000 marchers will use Pine Street and 4th Avenue.



Look out for Seattle University's graduation at KeyArena.

