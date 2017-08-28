Watch Reese Witherspoon crash an interview with KING 5

Reese Witherspoon surprised co-star Jon Rudnitsky and reporter Kim Holcomb during their interview for Home Again .

Academy Award winning actress Reese Witherspoon crashed an interview with KING 5’s entertainment reporter.

During a press day in support of upcoming movie Home Again, Witherspoon snuck into a room where three of her co-stars were being interviewed by Kim Holcomb.

She recorded herself surprising everyone and posted it to millions of social media followers on Instagram and Snapchat.

Watch to see Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander and Nat Wolff’s reactions!

Home Again opens in theaters September 8.

