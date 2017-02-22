WATCH: Danny Bonaduce talks about David Cassidy's battle with dementia

Actor Danny Bonaduce. (Photo: Sundell, Allison, KING)

Actor and Seattle radio host Danny Bonaduce is opening up about revelations that his Partridge Family co-star and longtime friend David Cassidy is battling dementia.

"He's a guy I've known my whole life, who's been there for me, been more than a brother to me and all of a sudden I see him slurring and falling down in public. It just breaks my heart," said Bonaduce, referring to a weekend performance in California in which the 66-year-old appeared to forget his words and fall off stage.

Cassidy admitted, a short time later, that he was suffering from the memory robbing disease.

In retrospect, Bonaduce said he suspected something was wrong.

Throughout much of their friendship, Bonaduca said, he never saw Cassidy take a drink, "and then all of a sudden one day at 60-years-old, he gets a DUI?"

In 2010, Cassidy was charged with the first of three DUI's.

But Bonaduce credits Cassidy for helping him get sober and back to work in the 1990's, "When David said straighten up, you're an idiot, I knew he was right."

Now, his friend who had no trouble expressing himself, struggles.

"Everything David Cassidy has done all my life is to make you understand what he's saying...when he's singing 'I think I love you' to the girl in the front row she believes every world of it, and now you really can't clearly understand the words that he's saying."

Bonaduce, who spoke with Cassidy just hours before speaking to KING 5, had a clear message for his friend: that he's proud of him. And he's there, for him. "I'll do anything and I'm not kidding. Whatever it is."

