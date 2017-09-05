Want to see Kusama in its final week? Here's how to score a ticket

It’s the final week that Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is on display at the Seattle Art Museum. If you’re hoping to snag a last minute ticket, here’s what you need to know.

The wildly popular exhibition features five immersive rooms showcasing the Japanese artist’s 65-year career.

Exhibit hours

The last day of the exhibition is September 10, and the museum is open additional hours to accommodate more visitors.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

How to purchase tickets

Advance tickets are all sold out, but the museum is still selling timed tickets day-of. The SAM said visitors have been lining up outside the museum three hours before opening time to score a time slot.

To gain free entry into the exhibit with a timed ticket, become a museum member online beforehand. That costs $79 per year. When you line up for day-of tickets, there is a separate member-only line that’s shorter.

Day-of tickets have been selling out between 11 a.m. and noon.

Cost

Tickets cost $34.95 for adults, $32.95 for seniors (65+), $29.95 for military, $24.95 for students, and it’s free for kids under 12. First Thursday – which is this week – is 50 percent off, and First Friday is 50 percent off for seniors.

© 2017 KING-TV