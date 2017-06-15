VIDEO: Helicopter captures Erendira Wallenda hanging from her teeth and toes above Niagara Falls
Video from the helicopter captures Erendira Wallenda hanging from her teeth and toes above Niagara Falls. Video Courtesy: Destination Niagara USA
Destination Niagara USA , WGRZ 11:32 AM. PDT June 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rollover crash causing backups on I-5
-
AG to hold summit on opioid abuse in Washington
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Accuser drops abuse case against mayor
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
President Trump comments on Scalise's condition
-
Wolf pack researcher plans to sue
-
Evergreen president 'immensely disappointed'
-
Meet Tukwila's first K9 officer
More Stories
-
Lawsuit: Adventist Church ignored teacher abuse claimsJun 15, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
Hundreds of Boeing jobs could relocate to ArizonaJun 14, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
-
First wolf collared with GPS west of CascadesJun 15, 2017, 11:39 a.m.