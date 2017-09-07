The young actors of 'It' reveal their uncommon fears

Stars of IT Wyatt Oleff, Finn Wolfhard and Chosen Jacobs tell entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb about their uncommon fears.

The new movie "It" is predicated on a common fear of scary clowns.

Kim Holcomb talked to some of the young cast members about their personal – and in certain cases, unusual – phobias.

FINN WOLFHARD: "It's more just like everyday stuff, like turbulence on a plane… Just subtle turbulence to shake you enough to make you think something could happen!’”

JAEDEN LIEBERHER: “When there's a tarp over a pool and you fall into it, that's pretty terrifying. It's basically drowning. It's a pretty common fear, but you get wrapped in (a tarp.)”

CHOSEN JACOBS: "I'm always scared when I get in the shower and get water in my eyes and I feel like that one second I have my eyes closed, something's going to snatch me up.”

WYATT OLEFF: “When I'm showering and I feel like there's an empty space behind me and I don't want to turn around, because I feel like something's going to be there. That's why I usually stay close to the wall."

"It" is rated R and opens in theaters September 8.

© 2017 KING-TV