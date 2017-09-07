KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Warning
Close

The young actors of 'It' reveal their uncommon fears

Kim Holcomb, KING 7:30 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

The new movie "It" is predicated on a common fear of scary clowns.

Kim Holcomb talked to some of the young cast members about their personal – and in certain cases, unusual – phobias.

FINN WOLFHARD: "It's more just like everyday stuff, like turbulence on a plane… Just subtle turbulence to shake you enough to make you think something could happen!’”

JAEDEN LIEBERHER: “When there's a tarp over a pool and you fall into it, that's pretty terrifying. It's basically drowning. It's a pretty common fear, but you get wrapped in (a tarp.)”

CHOSEN JACOBS: "I'm always scared when I get in the shower and get water in my eyes and I feel like that one second I have my eyes closed, something's going to snatch me up.”

WYATT OLEFF: “When I'm showering and I feel like there's an empty space behind me and I don't want to turn around, because I feel like something's going to be there. That's why I usually stay close to the wall."

"It" is rated R and opens in theaters September 8.

 

© 2017 KING-TV

KING

IT Movie Review - Honest Reviews with Kim Holcomb

KING

Northwest native stars in new movie 'It'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories