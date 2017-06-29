KING
Legendary rock photographer talks about his David Bowie exhibit at MoPOP

Rock photographer Mick Rock joins the KING 5 news desk to talk about his friend, rock icon David Bowie, as well as his new exhibit, "Bowie by Rock," at Seattle's MoPOP.

Heather Bosch , KING 6:48 PM. PDT June 29, 2017

Intimate and stunning photographs of pop icon David Bowie are going on display in Seattle at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP).

The images were taken by Mick Rock, who was Bowie's official photographer between 1972 and 1973.

"Bowie by Mick Rock features 65 of Rock's photographs that capture Bowie's creativity and charisma, from dressing room shots of his transformation into Ziggy Stardust and live performances to private moments between gigs," according to MoPOP.

The exhibition opens July 1.

