'This is Us' season 2, episode 2 after show

The cast of NBC’s This is Us breaks down the second episode of the show’s second season in a web extra That was Us.

The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman, writer and producer Bekah Brunstetter, and cast members Milo Ventimiglia (Jack), Justin Hartley (Kevin), and Chrissy Metz (Kate).

The groups discuss show themes, such as living up to expectations and being the bigger person.

