This Young Girl Opted for a Fundraiser Instead of a Birthday Party
Brooklynn Daniel from Indiana turned 8 years old on October 28. Instead of a typical party and gifts, she asked friends to help raise money for her 2 year old friend, Evan. Evan was born with a rare disease called Prader-Willi syndrome. Brooklynn was able
TEGNA 5:08 PM. PDT November 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Off-duty Tacoma police officer rushed to help Vegas victims
-
Mark Wright's perspective on Las Vegas shooting
-
Olympia police officer a LV shooting survivor
-
Pierce County detective in Las Vegas in when shooting happened
-
This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show
-
Middle Fork Snoqualmie construction complete
-
Viral hoaxes popping up all over social media in the wake of Las Vegas shooting
-
New psychiatric hospital in Tacoma
-
UW professor shares research on gun violence
More Stories
-
Renton PD investigating Sheriff John Urquhart for…Nov. 1, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
17 years later, family frustrated with lack of clues…Nov. 1, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
City leaders to council: Homeless sweeps must continueNov. 1, 2017, 3:00 p.m.