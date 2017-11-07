Robin Wright Could Become the 'House of Cards' Lead
Kevin Spacey is nowhere to be seen on Netflix. When you go to watch House of Cards, you only see Robin Wright's face. Many people are suggesting Robin Wright should be the lead of the show. What are your thoughts?
TEGNA 4:22 PM. PST November 07, 2017
