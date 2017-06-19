Zoo Tunes concerts at Woodland Park

SEATTLE, WASH. - For more than thirty years, families and music lovers have enjoyed a Seattle summer tradition of outdoor music concerts at Woodland Park Zoo. This year's Zoo Tunes concert series features performances from rock, folk, blues and soul musicians. Jim Bennett from Woodland Park Zoo highlights a few favorites.
Full concert lineup:
- June 20 - Seu George presents The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie
- June 22 - Ziggy Marley
- June 27 - Seattle Symphony presents The Music of John Williams
- July 18 - Aimee Mann / Rhiannon Giddens
- Aug. 2 - Violent Femmes / Echo & The Bunnymen - SOLD OUT
- Aug. 10 - Cake - SOLD OUT
- Aug. 13 - Blind Pilot / Gregory Alan Isakov
- Aug. 15 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo / Rick Springfield
- Aug. 17 - Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home "Love and Comedy" Tour
- Aug. 20 - St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
For tickets and more info, please visit www.zoo.org/zootunes.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs