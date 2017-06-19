Zoo Tunes concerts at Woodland Park

SEATTLE, WASH. - For more than thirty years, families and music lovers have enjoyed a Seattle summer tradition of outdoor music concerts at Woodland Park Zoo. This year's Zoo Tunes concert series features performances from rock, folk, blues and soul musicians. Jim Bennett from Woodland Park Zoo highlights a few favorites.

Full concert lineup:

June 20 - Seu George presents The Life Aquatic: A Tribute to David Bowie

June 22 - Ziggy Marley

June 27 - Seattle Symphony presents The Music of John Williams

July 18 - Aimee Mann / Rhiannon Giddens

Aug. 2 - Violent Femmes / Echo & The Bunnymen - SOLD OUT

Aug. 10 - Cake - SOLD OUT

Aug. 13 - Blind Pilot / Gregory Alan Isakov

Aug. 15 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo / Rick Springfield

Aug. 17 - Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home "Love and Comedy" Tour

Aug. 20 - St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

For tickets and more info, please visit www.zoo.org/zootunes.

