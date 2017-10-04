Zoe Quinn speaks out against online harassment

Zoe Quinn's book Crash Override shares stories of online harassment and a mission for a safer digital world.

After vicious online harassment threatened to ruin her life, video game developer Zoe Quinn speaks out against online hate. In recent years, Quinn began Crash Override Network to prevent others from being similarly victimized. She has since helped thousands with her crisis hotline and advocacy groups provided by Crash Override.

Quinn’s book Crash Override explores her personal journey through two years of online harassment, threats, hacked accounts, and court battles. The book offers advice for making digital spaces safer and for keeping yourself and others safe online.

