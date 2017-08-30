Zesty new foods for Seahawks fans at CenturyLink field

The Seahawks are ready to kick off the new season, and so are the folks responsible for all the delicious food at CenturyLink Field. Executive Chef Michael Johnson spotlighted some of the new dishes, including the Pho Rita (pho in a burrito!)

The Seahawks start the regular season on the road. Their home opener is Sunday, September 17, when they take on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 pm.

