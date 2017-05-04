You're never too young to get worked up about the environment

Little enviornmentalist Henry Marr hits the silver screen in "Little Big Shots."

Henry the Emotional Environmentalist went from an internet sensation to a TV star.

Born and raised in Mount Vernon, Washington, Henry became famous last year when his mom posted a video of him crying about the state of our environment. Since then, the video has gotten millions of views. Check out the original video, here.

Now Henry will be appearing on the hit NBC show "Little Big Shots."

The second season premiered on March 5th, hosted by Steve Harvey. The show features talented kids from around the world. From internet sensations like Henry, to musical prodigies, "Little Big Shots" has it all.

Henry joins us today to talk about his journey to the silver screen and, of course, his latest thoughts on the environment.

Get Henry's take on more pressing issues on his Facebook page, click here.

Watch Henry on "Little Big Shots," Sundays at 8 p.m on NBC.

© 2017 KING-TV