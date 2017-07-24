Young adult series takes unique approach to friendship and learning

A young adult novel series chronicling two best friends' adventures has a strong following, among readers and educators alike.
The latest book in the Jimi and Isaac series takes them to a farm, where they learn interesting lessons about cow poop, among other things. Author Phil Rink shared the inspiration behind the series, as well as how the theme for the latest book came about.
