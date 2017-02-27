SEATTLE - What if we said bribing your kid for A’s and paying your child for household chores is actually counterproductive? As a mother, author, journalist, and member of the President’s Advisory Council on Financial Capability, Beth Kobliner has discovered that much of what we understand to be good financial habits aren’t always the most beneficial.

Beth's newest book, Make your Kid a Money Genius (Even if You’re Not) after her New York Times bestseller, Get a Financial Life, is a parental guide for those struggling to teach their children a balanced financial life. Not only does the guide offer monetary advice, but it also shares lessons about instilling character traits in your children such as a strong work ethic, the ability to exert self-control, weigh our choices, work towards distant goals, and give spirit. Find Kobliner at Third Place Books tonight February 27 at 7 p.m.

