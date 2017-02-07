KING
WWE Superstar Baron Corbin

Former NFL player Baron Corbin took his rage to the WWE and is killing the game. The rising star was one of WWE's most improved performers last year and is expected to continue onwards and upwards from here.

Heidi Eng, KING 1:27 PM. PST February 07, 2017

SEATTLE - Aggression is a part of Baron Corbin’s life. In fact, he was booted out of the NFL for his rage which led him to the perfect outlet to embrace who he is, WWE. Last year he was deemed one of WWE’s most improved performers followed by Rolling Stone’s prediction that the Lone Wolf will only continue to rise up from here.

Catch the rising star at Key Arena tonight (February 7). Find out more here.

