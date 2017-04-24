Wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts dominated the WWF, and later the WWE, with his swagger, confidence, a crushing finishing move called the DDT, and his constant companion, a giant snake name Damien.

In 2014, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Now, he's on the road for what he calls an Unspoken word tour, sharing stories from inside and out of the ring. Jake's in town for two shows this week, and stopped by New Day for a lively conversation.

Catch Jake this week:

Monday, April 24th at Tractor Tavern, Seattle - 8:00pm CLICK HERE for more information

Wednesday, April 26th at Jazzbones, Tacoma - 8:00pm CLICK HERE for more information

