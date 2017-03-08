Working together to live with MS

Virginia Mason's Dr. Mariko Kita and Cermit Rickey

SEATTLE, WASH. - This week is Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Week (March 5-11) and for those who live with the disease, it can be both unpredictable and debilitating. The cause of MS is unknown but major advancements in treatment are significantly improving how people live with it. Neurologist Dr. Lucas McCarthy from Virginia Mason's award-winning Neuroscience Institute discusses some of the advancements in treating MS. Virginia Mason patient Cermit Rickey also shares his story of living with MS since 1997.

