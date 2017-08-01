KING
Close
Weather Alert 42 weather alerts
Close

Woman survives 6 days lost in Olympic Peninsula

This feisty Port Angeles woman tells how she survived 6 days with her dog Yoda, eating ants, building a shelter and staying upbeat.

Joseph Suttner, KING 1:25 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

SEATTLE - Sajean Geer made the front page on The Seattle Times after news broke she had survived 6 days of being lost in the Olympic Peninsula this month.

The 71-year-old visited us in studio today to share her story!

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories