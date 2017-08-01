Close Woman survives 6 days lost in Olympic Peninsula This feisty Port Angeles woman tells how she survived 6 days with her dog Yoda, eating ants, building a shelter and staying upbeat. Joseph Suttner, KING 1:25 PM. PDT August 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE - Sajean Geer made the front page on The Seattle Times after news broke she had survived 6 days of being lost in the Olympic Peninsula this month.The 71-year-old visited us in studio today to share her story! © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 2 people hit by gunshots on Tukwila freeway High-speed chase ends in crash after two shot in Lacey home Blue Angels practice for Seafair Heat wave to hit Seattle Possible resolution to Preston flag fight Meteor streaks across Northwest skies Plane crashes into Puget Sound Dangerous problems plague Carolina beaches Mother claims school letter body-shamed child Former KING 5 weatherman Bob Cram dies More Stories Excessive Heat Warning issued for Western Washington Jul 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m. How to keep your home cool during the heat wave Aug. 1, 2017, 11:52 a.m. Crowded race could be 'challenge' for Seattle primary voters Jul 31, 2017, 7:34 p.m.
