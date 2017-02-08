Winter sports athletes are concussion prone too!

SEATTLE - If you’re planning to hit the slopes this weekend, don't forget your helmet! It’s important to keep in mind that fast-paced, high velocity winter sports can lead to serious injuries including concussions or even mild traumatic brain injury.

Concussions from winter sports such as ice hockey, skiing, and sledding are often talked about less than other sports like football or soccer but are just as dangerous. Winter athletes also typically lack the support of a league or a team to help them identify the signs of a concussion, making it solely up to the athlete to identify possible brain injuries. Dr. Adrielle Fry of Evergreen Health Sport and Spine Care is here to help us identify a concussion, offer advice for the next steps to recovery, and how to prevent long-term effects.

