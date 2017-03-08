KING
Close

Don't ignore your pelvic region!

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PST March 08, 2017

SEATTLE - While pelvic issues may be a little uncomfortable to talk about, it’s a crucial conversation to have. Post-childbirth injuries and other injuries based on aging, genetics, and many more could occur that shouldn’t be left alone. Urogynecologist, Julie LaCombe, MD, from Overlake’s Pelvic Health Clinic, encourages women to consider Overlake’s many options for those with uro-gynocologic issues.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories