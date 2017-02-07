Why we overeat and what we can do about it

SEATTLE - Sure, we try to stay food-conscious, eat well, and limit ourselves to portions the size of our palm. But let’s be honest, when a delicious plate of whatever your heart desires is plopped right in front of you, you eat every little crumb. PH.D. Stephan Guyenet utilizes humor, wit and an extensive amount of research in his book, The Hungry Brain: Outsmarting the Instincts that Make Us Overeat, providing an engaging way to learn about one of the biggest issues in America, overeating, as well as what we can do about it.

