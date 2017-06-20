Close Why a guinea pig could be a great addition to your family Joseph Suttner, KING 11:28 AM. PDT June 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Motley Zoo drops by the New Day NW with several adoptable guinea pigs!To learn more about Motley Zoo, or inquire about adopting a guinea pig, visit their website! © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting WSP targeting left lane 'campers' Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles Make-A-Wish surprises Maple Valley boy with puppy '59er Diner reopens near Leavenworth Space Needle workers win in court Magnolia neighbors debate Fort Lawton future Woman mistakes rattlesnake for dog toy Gospel choir tries out for America's Got Talent Message in a bottle found after 36 years More Stories Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for… Jun 20, 2017, 6:05 a.m. Amazon's Breitbart ads target of mobile billboard in Seattle Jun 20, 2017, 10:36 a.m. Left lane campers target of extra WSP emphasis this week Jun 19, 2017, 9:05 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs