Who will take home a Grammy this weekend?

Music writer and Grammy voting member Paul de Barros highlights the live Grammy performances and breaks down the top four categories of the Grammys - Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
Joseph Suttner, KING2:01 PM. PST February 09, 2017
Music writer and Grammy voting member Paul de Barros highlights the live Grammy performances and breaks down the top four categories of the Grammys – Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs