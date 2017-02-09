KING
Who will take home a Grammy this weekend?

Music writer and Grammy voting member Paul de Barros highlights the live Grammy performances and breaks down the top four categories of the Grammys - Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Joseph Suttner, KING 2:01 PM. PST February 09, 2017

