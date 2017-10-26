Which Medicare plan is right for you?

Humana's Medicare plans.

Choosing the right Medicare plan isn't always easy. Luckily, Catherine Field from Humana is here to help!

Humana offers Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, stand-alone Prescription Drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans. To choose the correct plan, first review your records to see how much you spent on health care in the previous year. Then visit Medicare.gov to select the plan that suits your health care needs and budget.

Choose your 2018 Medicare plan before Dec. 7! Call 1-800-552-0771 with questions or visit Humana's website here.

