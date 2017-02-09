KING
Close
Closings Alert 23 closing alerts
Weather Alert 37 weather alerts
Close

When her son was born with half a heart, doctors told her to let him die. She had other plans.

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST February 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Seattleite Tracie Frank Mayer was advised by doctors to let her son, born with only half a heart, pass away. Incompatible with Nature tells the true story of hope, encouragement, and inspiration for any mother or woman experiencing depression or with health struggles of their own. Tracie currently resides in Germany but has returned to Seattle for her book tour.

Find more about Tracie Mayer’s gripping story on her website

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories