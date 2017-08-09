What the opioid crisis could mean for you at the pharmacy or doctor's office

SEATTLE - Almost everyone has heard of the national opioid crisis, but you may not know the steps that the Medical community is engaging to combat it. Dr. David Buchholz, Director of Provider Engagement and Chad Murphy, VP of Pharmacy at Premera Blue Cross gave us details on how new procedures may affect you the next time you visit your Doctor or Pharmacist.

To avoid safety issues, including opioid use disorder, overdose, or unlawful use, the medical community is getting proactive about opioid dispensation. If you are currently taking medication for pain control, this may have a direct impact on you.

Don't panic; doctors are still committed to making sure that their patients get access to the care they need, however, more specificity, conversation, and management is enacted around the dispensation of certain medications.

What might that look like for you at the doctor's office?

The number of opioid pills you receive may be limited in the future

You may get a call from your health plan if you fill multiple prescriptions for opioids

Your medical provider may discuss alternative medications and therapies for acute and chronic pain

Your provider may discuss weening you from opioids or connect you with resources if they suspect an opioid use disorder.

Connect with Premera Blue Cross via the Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram.

© 2017 KING-TV