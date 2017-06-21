What teens need to know before starting a summer job

As teens start their summer vacations, many are also starting their first summer jobs!
Elizabeth Smith from Washington Labor & Industries shares what teens need to know to have a safe first job experience. Matt Pomerinke also tells how he lost his arm in an accident at his first job and what others can learn from his story.
To learn more about teen worker safety, click here.
