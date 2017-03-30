KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

What it's like to have a transgender child

Joseph Suttner, KING 8:54 AM. PDT March 30, 2017

A new novel is giving us an inside look at what it's like to have a young transgender child. Author Laurie Frankel tells us how some real life inspiration helped her write This Is How It Always Is.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories