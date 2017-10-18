What is breast density & why is it important?

Breast density chart presented by Dr. Craig Hanson from Via Radiology.

In the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we have radiologist Dr. Craig Hanson on New Day to answer questions about breast screenings and why they are so, so important.

Dr. Hanson is a breast imaging expert and medical director of the Seattle Breast Center, and works for the independent radiology group practice, Via Radiology. Via serves patients with advanced technology and a patient-focused approach and focuses on

Dr. Hanson also addresses the importance of knowing your breast density. 50% of women have "dense" breasts, and it is beneficial for every women to determine their density for two reasons: one, women with denser breasts have a higher risk for developing cancer and two, having denser breasts can mask any cancer and make it harder to detect.

Learn more about Via Radiology and their services at their website.

© 2017 KING-TV