What happens when a child with special needs grows up

Linda Atwell with daughter Lindsey. The two are the stars of Atwell's debut novel: "Loving Lindsey".

Author Linda Atwell shares her personal stories of mother-daughter relationships, making mistakes and of watching your child grow up. Her debut book “Loving Lindsey” delves into Atwell’s life of being mother to Lindsey, her daughter with special needs.

Atwell discusses the balancing act of wanting to protect Lindsey, but also wanting to let her find her own path and sense of independence. She also explains the vital role that community and special education play in raising a child with special needs.

Atwell’s book event is this Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. Third Place Books in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood. More information can be found here.

