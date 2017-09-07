KING
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

WGU Washington's mission to offer quality affordable education and flexible schedules

KING 1:56 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

Kids and teens aren't the only ones headed back to school. Many parents and other working adults are looking to achieve their college degrees.

WGU Washington Chancellor Rich Cummins and graduate Misty Dieffenbach shared more about WGU Washington's commitment to providing quality education, as well as how their non-profit status enables them to offer affordable tuition.

Connect with WGU Washington on Facebook and Twitter: @WGUWashington

Website:  Washington.WGU.edu

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories