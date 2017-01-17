WGU Washington's legacy of excellence

WGU Washington places higher education at the fingertips of many who might not otherwise pursue a degree. Its online, competency-based approach is so accessible and affordable, enrollment has grown by more than 1100% since it launched in 2011, and the school recently welcomed its 10,000th student.

Now, as WGU Washington's Chancellor Jean Floten prepares to retire, we look back on the legacy she leaves behind. Jean and WGU Washington's 10,000th student, Elizabeth Shin, shared more about what sets this online university apart from others.

