WGU Washington set to mark 2017 commencement with largest graduating class

This weekend, more than 2600 men and women will take part in commencement exercises for WGU Washington, the largest graduating class in the school's six-year history.

The university's pioneering online model is helping more mid-career adults earn high quality educations with flexible schedules and affordable tuition. Rich Cummins, WGU Washington's new chancellor, and Wendy Farfan, a graduate with a brand new Bachelor's degree in nursing, shared more about the university's growing legacy.

WGU Washingotn's 2017 Commencement ceremony takes place Saturday, May 6 at 10:00am at KeyArena in Seattle. CLICK HERE for more information.

CLICK HERE to learn more about WGU Washington's degree programs

Connect with WGU Washington on social media:

Facebook: WGU Washington

Twitter: @WGUWashington

YouTube: WGU Washington

Instagram: @wguwashington

© 2017 KING-TV