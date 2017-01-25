Well-Fed Me: Lifestyle and nutrition to prevent heart failure

SEATTLE -- According to the Centers for Disease Control, around 5.7 million adults living in the US have heart failure. About half of those who develop heart failure die within five years of diagnosis. CHI Franciscan Health's Heart Failure Clinic works to help patients improve the quality and length of their lives, through some fairly simple steps, including changing the way they eat.

Susan Levy from Well-Fed Me showed portion awareness can go a long way toward healthy eating, and Catherine Rehberg, ARNP, shared causes and symptoms of heart failure, as well as what CHI Franciscan Health's Heart Failure Clinic is doing to help improve patients' lives.

