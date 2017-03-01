KING
Close

Well-Fed Me: Fantastic fiber

Su Ring, KING 8:48 AM. PST March 01, 2017

Fiber is essential to a healthy lifestyle, but trying to figure out which fiber is best, as well as how much we should have, can be confusing. Susan Levy, from Well-Fed Me, shared helpful tips and a simple recipe for a tasty side dish.

Connect with Well-Fed Me on Facebook

Well-Fed Me is sponsored by CHI Franciscan Health. Please see the links below for more information.

CHI Franciscan Health

Find a Doctor tool

Subscribe to the newsletter

 
Here's the recipe for the barley dish Susan showcased today
 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories